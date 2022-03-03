Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NOM)

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 3.4% over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NOM traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.60. 622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,063. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.42.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its primary objective is to seek current income exempt from federal and Missouri income tax and secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.