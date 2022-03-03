Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NOM)

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 3.4% over the last three years.
Shares of NOM traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.60. 622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,063. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.42.
About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its primary objective is to seek current income exempt from federal and Missouri income tax and secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NOM)
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.