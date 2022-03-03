MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 16.4% over the last three years.

MFS Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,637. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.91. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $7.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 454,820 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 41,472 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 342,935 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 39,490 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,450 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 12,572 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 163,308 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 61,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,556 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 7,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.32% of the company’s stock.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

