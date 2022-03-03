Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 10.8% over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust alerts:

NYSE EFL traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $9.05. The company had a trading volume of 39,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,389. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 23,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,471,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (Get Rating)

The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.