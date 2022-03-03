Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 10.8% over the last three years.
NYSE EFL traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $9.05. The company had a trading volume of 39,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,389. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.32.
About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (Get Rating)
The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).
