CertiK Price Tops $1.18 on Top Exchanges (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One CertiK coin can now be bought for $1.18 or 0.00002780 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CertiK has a total market cap of $83.25 million and $17.08 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CertiK has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00042343 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,823.75 or 0.06651771 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,508.52 or 1.00135177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00047309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00047490 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00025991 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 70,530,195 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

