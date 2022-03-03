Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Denison Mines Corp (NYSE:DNN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Denison Mines Corp (NYSE:DNN – Get Rating) will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Denison Mines’ earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denison Mines will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.02) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Denison Mines.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

NYSE:DNN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 13,030,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,728,296. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 76.04 and a beta of 1.86. Denison Mines has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $2.14.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

