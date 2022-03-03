IRISnet Price Hits $0.0645 on Major Exchanges (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0645 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, IRISnet has traded up 17.9% against the dollar. IRISnet has a total market cap of $79.72 million and approximately $4.80 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,065,579,621 coins and its circulating supply is 1,236,814,201 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

