Financial Comparison: Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) & Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN)

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) and Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

Get Pegasystems alerts:

This table compares Pegasystems and Mullen Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pegasystems -5.20% -16.51% -4.94% Mullen Automotive -2.88% N/A -121.25%

This table compares Pegasystems and Mullen Automotive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pegasystems $1.21 billion 5.60 -$63.04 million ($0.80) -103.91 Mullen Automotive $65.71 million 0.47 -$36.46 million ($0.66) -1.35

Mullen Automotive has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pegasystems. Pegasystems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mullen Automotive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Pegasystems has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mullen Automotive has a beta of 2.34, suggesting that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pegasystems and Mullen Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pegasystems 0 2 5 0 2.71 Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pegasystems presently has a consensus target price of $136.13, indicating a potential upside of 63.75%. Given Pegasystems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pegasystems is more favorable than Mullen Automotive.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.6% of Pegasystems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Pegasystems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 84.7% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mullen Automotive beats Pegasystems on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pegasystems (Get Rating)

Pegasystems, Inc. engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Mullen Automotive (Get Rating)

Mullen Automotive Inc. operates a Southern California-based electric vehicle company that operates in various verticals of businesses focused within the automotive industry. It operate synergistic businesses: CarHub, a digital platform that leverages artificial intelligence to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling and owning a car, and Mullen Energy, a division focused on advancing battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions. The company was founded on April 20, 2010 and is headquartered in Brea, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.