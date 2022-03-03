Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) will announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Embraer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.07. Embraer posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 228.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Embraer will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Embraer.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ERJ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Embraer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,304,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,753,000 after acquiring an additional 668,911 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Embraer during the third quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the second quarter worth $10,494,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Embraer during the third quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Embraer during the third quarter worth $9,021,000. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,968,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,017. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -48.50, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. Embraer has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

