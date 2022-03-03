Orocobre Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Orocobre Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 314,500 shares, a drop of 54.3% from the January 31st total of 687,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Separately, HSBC raised Orocobre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of Orocobre stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.33. 87,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,504. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.78. Orocobre has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $8.51.

Allkem Ltd. operates as a lithium chemicals company and borates producer with a global portfolio of diverse & lithium chemicals. The company was founded on January 20, 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

