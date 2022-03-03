Short Interest in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Decreases By 53.0%

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 53.0% from the January 31st total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In related news, CEO George R. Aylward purchased 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.78 per share, with a total value of $75,020.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 2.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 2.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,778 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 1.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,097 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,552 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACV traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.15. 22,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,401. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a one year low of $23.46 and a one year high of $37.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.98 and a 200 day moving average of $33.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

About AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (Get Rating)

Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 27, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

