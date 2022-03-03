Insider Selling: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CEO Sells 10,471 Shares of Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $521,351.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.76. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $87.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.35 and a 200 day moving average of $67.89.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

ZNTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the third quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,349,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,836,000 after purchasing an additional 248,540 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,259,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,409,000 after buying an additional 2,175,322 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,978,000 after buying an additional 87,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,180,000 after buying an additional 54,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 985,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,704,000 after buying an additional 45,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

