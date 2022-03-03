Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.100-$1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.800-$4.900 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.54.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies stock traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,592,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 142.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

About Agilent Technologies (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.