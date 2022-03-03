Investors Buy High Volume of Peabody Energy Call Options (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 61,879 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 410% compared to the average daily volume of 12,133 call options.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BTU shares. TheStreet upgraded Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

BTU stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.97. The company had a trading volume of 24,798,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,391,053. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.11. Peabody Energy has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $24.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The coal producer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Peabody Energy news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 7,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $83,566.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul V. Richard sold 11,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $131,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,826 shares of company stock valued at $599,007. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 399.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.