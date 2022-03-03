Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Insider John Richard Pinion Sells 4,498 Shares

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $299,656.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:RARE traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.08. 668,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,715. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.72. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $133.82.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.68 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 129.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.60.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

