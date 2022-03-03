Stephen Mcmillan Sells 19,715 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Stock

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 19,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $961,106.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TDC stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,036. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $37.05 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.06.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TDC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Teradata from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,132,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,348,000 after buying an additional 86,588 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,454,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,727,000 after buying an additional 163,061 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 5.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,314,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,084,000 after buying an additional 171,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,990,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,429,000 after buying an additional 203,356 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Teradata by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,923,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,158,000 after purchasing an additional 682,425 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

