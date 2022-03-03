Stephen Mcmillan Sells 19,715 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Stock

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 19,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $961,106.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
TDC stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,036. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $37.05 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.06.
Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,132,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,348,000 after buying an additional 86,588 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,454,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,727,000 after buying an additional 163,061 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 5.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,314,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,084,000 after buying an additional 171,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,990,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,429,000 after buying an additional 203,356 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Teradata by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,923,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,158,000 after purchasing an additional 682,425 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Teradata Company Profile (Get Rating)
Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teradata (TDC)
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.