Jerome D. Hall, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total value of $1,199,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:PXD traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $238.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,699,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $133.73 and a twelve month high of $245.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.58.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

PXD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $256.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PXD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,054 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 260.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,079 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 12,344 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 86,760 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 18,625 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $819,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121,764 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $19,789,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

