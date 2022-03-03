Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Sells $6,058,677.00 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,300 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $6,058,677.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Josh Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $6,592,770.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Josh Silverman sold 32,500 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $7,307,625.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, Josh Silverman sold 32,500 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.39, for a total value of $7,747,675.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.78. 3,745,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,131,291. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.38 and a 12 month high of $307.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.10.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Etsy by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush cut their target price on Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.47.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

