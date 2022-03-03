BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has increased its dividend by 4.6% over the last three years.

Shares of MYN stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $12.51. The stock had a trading volume of 31,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,490. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.37. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $14.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after buying an additional 31,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

