BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has increased its dividend by 4.6% over the last three years.
Shares of MYN stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $12.51. The stock had a trading volume of 31,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,490. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.37. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $14.67.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (MYN)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.