BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HYT)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has increased its dividend by 3.1% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:HYT traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.86. 582,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,260. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.95. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $12.69.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYT. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 193,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 12,754 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 53,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 16,603 shares during the period.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

