BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HYT)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has increased its dividend by 3.1% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:HYT traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.86. 582,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,260. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.95. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $12.69.
About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund (HYT)
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.