Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Valvoline reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VVV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,407,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,839,000 after acquiring an additional 251,149 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,567,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 683,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,489,000 after acquiring an additional 124,433 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VVV traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.81. 1,303,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,500. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

