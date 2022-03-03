Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EVVTY shares. Citigroup upgraded Evolution AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Evolution AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS EVVTY traded down $8.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.60. 52,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,412. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.55. Evolution AB has a 12 month low of $96.42 and a 12 month high of $201.76.

Evolution AB engages in the development, production, marketing and licensing business to business casino solutions to gaming operators. It provides live casino studios, land-based live casino, mobile live casino, and live casino for television. The company was founded by Richard Hadida, Jens von Bahr and Fredrik Osterberg in 2006 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

