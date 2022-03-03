DexKit Reaches Market Cap of $574,161.22 (KIT)

DexKit (CURRENCY:KIT) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. DexKit has a market cap of $574,161.22 and approximately $71.00 worth of DexKit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DexKit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001689 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DexKit has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00042529 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,830.27 or 0.06652295 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,436.72 or 0.99743708 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00046640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00047324 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00025929 BTC.

DexKit Profile

DexKit’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 798,898 coins. DexKit’s official Twitter account is @dexkit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DexKit is https://reddit.com/r/Dexkit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DexKit’s official message board is medium.com/@dexkit . DexKit’s official website is dexkit.com

Buying and Selling DexKit

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DexKit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DexKit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DexKit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

