CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.950-$1.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion.CoStar Group also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.270-$0.280 EPS.

CoStar Group stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.59. 2,133,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,690,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.77 and a quick ratio of 11.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSGP. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,079,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 692,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,768,000 after acquiring an additional 283,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 698,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,210,000 after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

