$62.60 Million in Sales Expected for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) will report sales of $62.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.90 million. First Mid Bancshares posted sales of $54.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full-year sales of $260.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $259.10 million to $261.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $278.47 million, with estimates ranging from $276.80 million to $279.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.34%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

FMBH traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $41.18. The company had a trading volume of 22,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,718. The firm has a market cap of $744.86 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.91. First Mid Bancshares has a 1 year low of $36.48 and a 1 year high of $45.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 442,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 407,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,452,000 after purchasing an additional 48,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. 35.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

