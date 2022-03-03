$62.60 Million in Sales Expected for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2022

Equities analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) will report sales of $62.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.90 million. First Mid Bancshares posted sales of $54.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full-year sales of $260.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $259.10 million to $261.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $278.47 million, with estimates ranging from $276.80 million to $279.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.34%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

FMBH traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $41.18. The company had a trading volume of 22,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,718. The firm has a market cap of $744.86 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.91. First Mid Bancshares has a 1 year low of $36.48 and a 1 year high of $45.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 442,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 407,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,452,000 after purchasing an additional 48,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. 35.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Mid Bancshares (FMBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.