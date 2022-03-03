$161.84 Million in Sales Expected for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) will report sales of $161.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $146.00 million to $182.20 million. The RMR Group posted sales of $131.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full-year sales of $658.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $592.00 million to $728.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $660.12 million, with estimates ranging from $586.00 million to $732.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $181.57 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.70. The company had a trading volume of 46,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,850. The RMR Group has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $47.12. The stock has a market cap of $935.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in The RMR Group by 159.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 11,390 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 16,547 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 191,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

