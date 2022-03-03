Brokerages Anticipate LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. LSI Industries reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover LSI Industries.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LYTS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. assumed coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LSI Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

NASDAQ:LYTS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.71. The company had a trading volume of 17,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,703. LSI Industries has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $10.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.78. The firm has a market cap of $178.77 million, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. 63.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LSI Industries (Get Rating)

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSI Industries (LYTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.