Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the January 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of LVTX stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,048. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.27.

Get Lava Therapeutics B.V. alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVTX. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 229,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the 3rd quarter valued at $734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LVTX shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Lava Therapeutics B.V. from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lava Therapeutics B.V. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

About Lava Therapeutics B.V. (Get Rating)

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lava Therapeutics B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lava Therapeutics B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.