Short Interest in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Expands By 114.3%

Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the January 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOET traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $29.16. The company had a trading volume of 12,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,237. Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $33.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.32.

Get Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JOET. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 407.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.