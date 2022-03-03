BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.050-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.21 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BWXT. Barclays decreased their price target on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.00.

BWXT stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.18. 987,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,036. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $591.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.37 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 14.40%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

In other news, CAO Richard W. Loving sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in BWX Technologies by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in BWX Technologies by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in BWX Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

