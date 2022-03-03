Edgeless Trading Up 9.7% This Week (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Edgeless coin can now be bought for about $0.0224 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and $1,966.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003726 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00035016 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00105406 BTC.

Edgeless Coin Profile

Edgeless is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeless

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

