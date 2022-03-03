Oxygen (OXY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $439,871.00

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $16.14 million and approximately $439,871.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000858 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxygen has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005092 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000127 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000202 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,299,061 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

