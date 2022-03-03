Zacks: Brokerages Expect Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $775.93 Million

Brokerages expect Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) to report sales of $775.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $791.00 million and the lowest is $740.56 million. Travel + Leisure posted sales of $628.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full-year sales of $3.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.19 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

TNL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

NYSE:TNL traded down $1.68 on Monday, reaching $53.80. 496,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,766. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.58. Travel + Leisure has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $68.26.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the third quarter worth approximately $5,129,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 51.5% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 132,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 45,110 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 116.4% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 7.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,725,000 after acquiring an additional 18,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

