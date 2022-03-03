Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on BXSL. Citigroup raised shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.50 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.28.

Shares of BXSL traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.45. The stock had a trading volume of 291,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,786. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.51. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $38.32.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,893,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,203,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,965,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,920,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,009,000. Institutional investors own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

