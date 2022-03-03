Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Buckle, Inc. is a leading retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. Buckle markets a wide selection of brand names and private label casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories and footwear. The Company emphasizes personalized attention to its guests (customers) and provides individual customer services such as free alterations, layaways, and a frequent shopper program. “

Get Buckle alerts:

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on Buckle in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE BKE traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.72. The stock had a trading volume of 469,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,196. Buckle has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.95. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Buckle by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,716,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,710,000 after buying an additional 169,664 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,263,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,835,000 after purchasing an additional 133,294 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,045,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,412,000 after purchasing an additional 77,649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 703,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 599,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,742,000 after purchasing an additional 37,282 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Buckle (Get Rating)

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Buckle (BKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.