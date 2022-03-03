Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.750-$1.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.

FNKO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,346,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,184. Funko has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average is $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $902.85 million, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.23.

FNKO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Funko from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.77.

In other news, Director Gino Dellomo sold 128,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $2,358,001.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp sold 264,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $4,660,110.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 557,034 shares of company stock worth $9,981,658. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 425.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Funko by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Funko by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Funko by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Funko by 9.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

