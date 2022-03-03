GAP (NYSE:GPS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.850-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of GPS stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.25. 21,263,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,545,853. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average is $20.67. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63.

Get GAP alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on GAP from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on GAP from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on GAP from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America downgraded GAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on GAP from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.47.

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $124,360.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GAP stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,813,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 106,730 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.49% of GAP worth $32,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GAP (Get Rating)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.