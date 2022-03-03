Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.240-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $230 million-$232 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224.11 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.420-$-0.380 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESTC. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Elastic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Elastic from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.87.

Get Elastic alerts:

Shares of Elastic stock traded down $4.71 on Thursday, reaching $80.75. 2,065,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,792. Elastic has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $189.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -44.62 and a beta of 1.25.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, CEO Shay Banon sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $254,832.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $106,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,391 shares of company stock worth $908,060. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 21,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.