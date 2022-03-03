Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) Short Interest Update

Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 95.3% from the January 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their target price on Micron Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of Micron Solutions stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $2.50. The company had a trading volume of 18,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,799. Micron Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82.

Micron Solutions, Inc is a diversified contract manufacturing organization that produces engineered, medical device technologies requiring precision machining and injection molding. The firm also manufactures components, devices and equipment for military, law enforcement, industrial and consumer product applications.

