FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Short Interest Down 96.9% in February

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the January 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

OTCMKTS:FANDF remained flat at $$4.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average is $3.99. FirstRand has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $4.60.

FirstRand Company Profile

FirstRand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, transactional, lending, insurance, and investment products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and public sector customers primarily in South Africa, rest of Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company offers personal loans and short-term insurance; asset and invoice finance, as well as SME commercial, residential, and buy-to-let mortgages; and vehicle finance, installment credit and fleet management, and corporate and investment banking services.

