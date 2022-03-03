$971.71 Million in Sales Expected for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) will announce $971.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $969.14 million and the highest is $976.00 million. Lamb Weston reported sales of $895.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year sales of $4.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lamb Weston.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

Shares of LW stock traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.09. 1,521,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,705. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.48. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.81%.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $261,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1,148.2% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 54,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 50,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 878,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,894,000 after acquiring an additional 28,509 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 151,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,470,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $279,928,000 after purchasing an additional 351,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,088,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lamb Weston (LW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.