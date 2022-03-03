Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 11,189 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 188,759 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,189 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $27,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 285,552 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,317,000 after acquiring an additional 9,794 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 10,758 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 77,279 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Walmart by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 91,823 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 492,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.24, for a total value of $67,544,175.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,380,042 shares of company stock worth $890,508,060 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $3.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.84. The company had a trading volume of 744,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,397,863. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.79. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The stock has a market cap of $387.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

