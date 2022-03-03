ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 44.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $616,397.70 and approximately $4,464.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 66.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.80 or 0.00407048 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000082 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000247 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

