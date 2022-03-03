Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.700-$3.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.32 billion-$3.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.24 billion.Cadence Design Systems also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.000-$1.040 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $153.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,661,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,560. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $192.70. The stock has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.95, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.69.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $773.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $182.62.

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.02, for a total transaction of $1,140,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 49,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.92, for a total value of $7,485,632.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,500 shares of company stock worth $18,177,226 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

