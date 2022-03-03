Brokerages Expect Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Analysts expect Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Myovant Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.89) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($2.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.39). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $54.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share.

MYOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Myovant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

MYOV stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.69. 467,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,166. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.42. Myovant Sciences has a 52-week low of $11.32 and a 52-week high of $27.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.76.

In related news, insider David C. Marek sold 19,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $291,867.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $36,949.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,628 shares of company stock valued at $401,625 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Myovant Sciences by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Torray LLC boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 74,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

