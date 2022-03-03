AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Increased by Hikari Power Ltd

Hikari Power Ltd lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 0.7% of Hikari Power Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in AbbVie by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in AbbVie by 0.6% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 0.4% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 1.7% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 487,021 shares of company stock valued at $62,712,832. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $150.00. 232,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,539,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.80. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.05 and a 52 week high of $151.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.35.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

