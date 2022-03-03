Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $52.20

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.20 and traded as high as $52.97. Bank Hapoalim B.M. shares last traded at $52.97, with a volume of 474 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays raised Bank Hapoalim B.M. to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from 33.00 to 34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.28 and a 200-day moving average of $48.74.

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

