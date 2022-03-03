Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 9.8% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $65,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300,601 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,770,000 after purchasing an additional 411,197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,911,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,758,000 after purchasing an additional 193,330 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,075,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,163,000 after purchasing an additional 210,598 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,823 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $208.93. 23,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,854. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.57 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.53 and its 200-day moving average is $221.58.

