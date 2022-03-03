Short Interest in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Increases By 123.1%

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 123.1% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 982,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after purchasing an additional 24,153 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 615,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,567,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 21,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,187. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.52. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $14.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0464 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

