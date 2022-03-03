Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $101.62

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.62 and traded as high as $104.82. Marubeni shares last traded at $103.15, with a volume of 4,514 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MARUY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marubeni from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Marubeni from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

