KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 127.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,672 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,898,640,000 after purchasing an additional 143,288 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,992,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,120,644,000 after purchasing an additional 416,139 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,964,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,332,724,000 after purchasing an additional 278,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,136,178,000 after purchasing an additional 923,975 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.84.

In other PayPal news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.96 per share, with a total value of $467,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 27,664 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,226 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $5.49 on Thursday, hitting $101.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,238,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.50 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

